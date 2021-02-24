Sindh IG’s replacement has become inevitable: Imran Ismail   

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that removal of the incumbent Sindh inspector general (IG) police has become inevitable now, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that he has told PM Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that the removal of Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar has become inevitable.

The governor said that he has written a letter to Sindh CM and sought his support in this regard and hoped that he would receive a positive response. He maintained that he would brief the prime minister over the issue with concrete evidence. The governor said that the parliamentarians were not satisfied with the performance of the IG.

Responding to a question, Imran Ismail ruled out the possibility of imposition of governor’s rule in the province.

Earlier today, the federal government had started mulling over the option to change Inspector General (IG) Sindh police over the complaints of federal and provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The demand for removing the Inspector General (IG) Sindh police had risen as PTI ministers expressed serious reservations against the police chief following the mistreatment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh under custody.

