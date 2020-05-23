Sindh imposes two month ban on bathing, leisure activities at sea shores

KARACHI: A notification issued by the government of Sindh on Saturday imposed a two-month ban on bathing and leisurely activities at sea shores, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani issued the notification related to the imposition of section 144 of (Criminal Procedure Code) CrPC today.

The notification states that the ban will continue till July 22, 2020 to avoid crowds gathering and spreading the coronavirus pathogen.

As part of precautionary measure against Covid-19, the Sindh government yesterday imposed a ban on swimming and bathing in sea and canals on the eve of Eidul-Fitr.

Considering the request of commissioners Karachi and Hyderabad, the home department had decided to impose a ban on bathing and swimming on the eve of Eid.

District administration has already announced that all tourist spots and hotels across Pakistan will remain closed during the Eidul-Fitr holidays.

