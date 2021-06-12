KARACHI: The Sindh government Saturday rejected the deployment of independent observers at Sindh and Punjab barrages to check the inflow and outflow of water on a daily basis, ARY News reported.

According to details, the water dispute between the two provinces could not be resolved as Sindh has rejected the deployment of independent observers at barrages.

The Sindh government has maintained that the appointment of observers at Sindh and Punjab barrages without consensus would be of no use.

We will neither appoint independent observers at Sindh barrages nor allow anyone to collect water data, according to a policy statement issued by the Sindh government.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar last week had called for the deployment of independent observers at Sindh and Punjab barrages in order to obtain accurate data on water release after a row between provinces over water theft.

Read More: IRSA calls for water inspectors posting at barrages, headworks

The chief minister Punjab had said that the deployment of independent observers would help in ensuring just distribution of water among provinces. “It will also help in addressing misunderstandings over water distribution,” he said.

“Parliamentarians from across the country especially from Sindh should visit barrages in the province,” Usman Buzdar had said adding that parliamentarians could witness the water distribution and reporting system of release data.

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had earlier issued instructions for posting water inspectors at nine barrages and water headworks.

IRSA has called for water inspectors’ appointment at Taunsa, Rasul, Maralla, Trimmu, Punjnad headworks and the Chashma Barrage in Punjab.

