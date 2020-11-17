‘Shut down schools now’: Sindh Investments website gets hacked

KARACHI: The official website of the Sindh Investment Department (sindhinvestment.gos.pk) has been hacked by anonymous individuals on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The hackers have demanded the government to shut down all schools in the country owing to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Student Lives are no joke! Shut the Schools down now. Students are the real assets of a country, don’t destroy your assets.” the warning message reads on the Sindh Investment Department website after being hacked.

It may be noted that the website got hacked after Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Tuesday ruled out the closure of schools in the province.

Talking to the media, the minister said the Sindh government had no plan to close schools for winter vacations as Covid lockdown had already worsened the academic routine.

