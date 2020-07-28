Sindh, KP governors to meet PM Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in Islamabad to hold separate meetings today, ARY News reported.



Sources told ARY News that the premier summoned the Sindh governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad today to discussed the important issues of Karachi and ongoing projects of the federal government.

They will also hold discussions over the important matters including the situation of Karachi. Imran Khan and Imran Ismail are likely to hold consultation for the provision of relief to the Karachiites facing terrible situation due to load shedding and power shutdowns by K-Electric.

Moreover, they will also discuss the implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution and issues to the local government. The Sindh governor will apprise the premier regarding the damages caused by the heavy rainfall in Karachi, sources added.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan will also chair an important session to review the progress of Chashma Right Bank Canal’s construction and matters related to the dues of the wind power sector.

KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have been invited to attend the forthcoming meeting.

The high-level meeting will also hold discussion over the release of annual funds for the uplift of merged tribal districts in KP.

