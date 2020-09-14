Sindh, KP announce opening of marriage halls, SOPs issued

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: The Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have allowed the opening of marriage halls across the province from September 15 (Tuesday) under the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all marriage halls across the province have been allowed to hold gatherings under strict implantation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing has been declared mandatory, according to a notification issued by the Home Ministry.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) govt has also allowed the opening of marriage halls and issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

SOPs for marriage halls

Coronavirus tests declared mandatory for staff of marriage halls

Staff will be limited to 50 percent at wedding halls

Wearing masks has been made mandatory

Screening must be carried out using thermal guns

Wedding halls will be sanitized before the start of each program

All marriage halls shall be closed by 10 pm

No wedding ceremonies or other programs should exceed more than 2 hours

It is pertinent to mention here that shopping malls, cinemas, wedding halls, and hotels throughout the country had been closed in March to prevent coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to go down in Pakistan as the country reported four deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,383.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 539 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 302,020.

