Sindh sees largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 1,080 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours – the highest in a single day according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said that record 1080 new cases were been reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 10,771.

He also reported four more deaths from the virus in the province, taking the total number of fatalities to 180.

Murad Ali Shah said that that 246 from 1,080 new cases belonged to Khairpur’s Pirjo Goth. “A total of 251 cases were conducted in Pirjo Goth yesterday and 246 of them came out positive,” he added.

He said there are 277 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pirjo Goth thus far.

He said that 583 from 1080 new cases belonged to Karachi, among which 143 were reported from South district, 113 from East district, 71 from Central district, 133 from Malir District and 61 from Korangi district.

Speaking about the patients under treatment, the CM said that of 8,571, as many as 7,432 were isolated at their homes, 609 at isolation centres and 503 at hospitals, adding that 101 among them, including 23 on ventilator, were in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that that provincial govt has decided to establish an infectious disease hospital in Karachi to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Murtaza Wahab said that the 400-bed hospital will be made functional soon to fight the cases related to the pandemic.

“This will be the first of its kind institute for infectious diseases in Pakistan,” he added.

