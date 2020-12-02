Sindh law department to fine employees on violating Covid SOPs

KARACHI: The law department of Sindh has announced a crackdown on Wednesday for its employees and of those in its subordinate offices found in violation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, ARY News reported.

Law department secretary Dr Mansoor Abbas has reportedly taken notice of recurring SOP violence in the law offices despite increasing COVID-19 cases in the province.

Anyone in the offices found committing violations of the set SOPs will be charged Rs100 as fine, the secretary has passed the message down to offices in his jurisdiction.

Secretary Dr Abbas has also rolled out a fresh advisory to this effect directing all the staffers and officers to strictly observe the SOPs.

READ: CM Murad Ali Shah recovers from COVID-19, tweets gratitude for well-wishers

It may be noted that earlier today, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced he has recovered from the novel coronavirus that he contracted last month.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial chief said in a tweet that his test came negative as he thanked friends and family for their concerns.

“By the Grace of Allah, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you to all friends & well wishers for their calls and messages.”

It was CM’s third test since the past month which finally came negative today and that CM Shah has been suffering from the global virus for 17 days until now.

