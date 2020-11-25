Public libraries across Sindh under Covid-led lockdown from tomorrow

KARACHI: The heritage department of Sindh government has announced Wednesday a lockdown of public libraries for visitors across the province amid increasing Covid-19 cases into the second wave of global pandemic, ARY News reported.

Starting from tomorrow (Thursday) the libraries in Sindh shall remain in lockdown till January 10, the notification, issued to this effect, has stated.

Moreover, the notification stated new timings of the libraries starting tomorrow, for official functions, to be 7 am to 4 pm, while allowing only 50 per cent staff to be present.

The present staff, notification read, will ensure strict adherence to Covid SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Separately earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a Pakistan Strategy Dialogue session organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the national economy has embarked on the right track with stability.

The PM said that his government while trying to curb the Covid spread, ensured people don’t fall victim to famine and guaranteed financial aids to daily wagers whose sustenance was in question amid the lockdown.

The dialogue today was held via a video link wherein PM Imran Khan underlined Pakistan’s fight with the novel coronavirus which he said was different than in other countries in terms of smart lockdown steps taken to give space for economic subsistence of lower-income-class people and in terms of results and the first pandemic wave was controlled.

