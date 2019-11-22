Sindh govt lifts ban on arms licences

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday lifted the ban imposed on arms licences across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the home ministry, non-prohibited bore computerized licences will be issued after completion of all formalities.

The arms licences will be issued under Sindh Arms Licences Act, the notification said and added that a certain number of licences will be issued as per quota every month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government, in the wake of then law and order situation in the province, particularly in Karachi had imposed ban on issuing of new arms licenses in September 2013.

In January 2019, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the provincial government to devise policy for issuance of prohibited and non-prohibited arms licences.

Hearing a petition, the court had said federal government’s ban on automatic arms licences was no more effective. The Sindh government had authority to allow extension in licence period or order its issuance.

Additional advocate general had told the court that Sindh Arms Rules had already been formed. The court had directed him to enact new policy in the light of Pakistan Arms Ordinance and Sindh Arms Rules.

