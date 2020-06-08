Sindh govt lifts ban on fishing

KARACHI: In view of the growing economic hardships being faced by the fishermen community, the Sindh government on Monday lifted ban on fishing, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the provincial government has allowed the fishermen to resume work under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The fishermen can now catch fishes until June 30, read the notification. Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman thanked the Sindh government for lifting ban on fishing.

Earlier on April 12, the government of Sindh had ordered that all fishing related activities would remain suspended at Karachi Fish Harbour till further orders to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More: Govt orders halt to fishing related activities at Karachi harbour to stem virus

“There has been no observance of SOPs for social distancing and there has been an increase in the number of Corona Virus cases (COVID-19) in Sindh, which are expected to rise expeditiously, the Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014, is pleased to cease all the fishing related activities at Karachi Fish Harbor Authority,” a notification had read.

The government had warned that any person found disobeying any of “the above restriction or orders/directions made under this order shall be deemed to have an offence punishable under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code as mention in Section 4 of the Act ibid.”

Comments

comments