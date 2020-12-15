Sindh likely to remain cold, misty in darker hours, PMD says

ISLAMABAD: Temperature takes a further dip on Tuesday across major parts of Pakistan with meteorological department forecasting dry and cold atmosphere for tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Large parts of Punjab and Sindh provinces will likely experience fog before sunrise and after sunset while the weather is to remain couple degree Celsius below average.

Northern region and North Balochistan will experience most of what inclement cold has to inflict according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department updates.

Earlier yesterday, the met office has predicted a cold wave in Karachi with minimum temperature likely to be dropped to six to eight degree Celsius this week.

PMD has forecast minimum temperature in the port city between 09 – 11 ºCelsius today with partially cloudy weather.

The weather will remain cold and dry with occasional gusty winds, while the wind speed has been recorded at six kilometers per hour. A windy weather with 30-40 KM per hour wind speed has been forecast for Karachi and Hyderabad for the next two days.

