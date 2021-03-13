HYDERABAD: Local residents and people from across the country thronged the three-day second edition of the Sindh Livestock Expo that kicked off in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The expo’s second edition is being held at the Hatri bypass in Hyderabad from March 13 to 15 by the Sindh livestock department in collaboration with the tourism, agriculture, sports and information departments.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Sindh livestock expo. He was accompanied by Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Sindh, Abdul Bari Pitafi and Culture Minister of Sindh, Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

Foreign delegates including China and Thailand consul general also attended the expo and visited various stalls on the first day of the livestock expo.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah with foreign delegates toured the Sindh Livestock Expo 2021.

Around 93 stalls of various departments have been set up in this year’s expo, beside entertainment for families and animal exhibitions, the seminars on various related topics, bird show, pet show, animal parade, flower show, malakhara, play area for children and food court.

This year’s expo is being organised on a larger scale as compared to last year and models of ponds have been made to showcase different rare species of fish while camel and horse race competitions would also be organised during the three-day event.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murad Ali Shah termed Livestock Expo 2021 the best platform for farmers around the country to participate in Expo and promote their indigenous breeds and products.

Sindh Life Stock Expo’s main focus is to bring focus on food security, economic uplift, rural development, poverty alleviation and employment generation, he added.

The expo in Hyderabad will continue for two more days.

