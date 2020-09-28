Sindh livestock to get ‘mosquito nets’ worth Rs 225 million

KARACHI: Sindh livestock department has moved a summary for the approval of Rs 620 million for rehabilitating animals affected during recent heavy rains and floods in the lower parts of the province, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the summary was moved to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for giving a nod for the release of the desired funds for livestock relief in calamity-hit areas of the lower Sindh.

Under the scheme, Rs 40 million is earmarked for four million vaccines to be administered to the ill animals besides also allocating Rs 80 million for purchasing essential medicines for livestock and poultry.

Rs 250 million was allocated for purchasing fodder and Rs 15 million for poultry feed.

In a surprising move, the department also allocated an amount of Rs 225 million for 25,000 mosquito nets to cover 250,000 animals.

Rs 50 million were also sought for purchasing 50 vehicles besides also allocating Rs 15 million under fuel and other charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government on August 29 declared 20 districts of the province including six of them in Karachi as calamity-hit after recent rain spell wreaked havoc in these areas.

Taking to Twitter, Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab shared a provincial government’s notification, announcing to declare 20 districts as calamity-affected under the Sindh Calamities Act of 1958.

#SindhGovt has declared 20 districts of Sindh to be calamity affected under the Sindh Calamities Act of 1958 pic.twitter.com/x89F3C7GsC — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) August 29, 2020

Comments

comments