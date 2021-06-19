Sindh-local-government-suspends-120-ghost-employees-after-scrutiny

KARACHI: The local government department of Sindh has Saturday suspended at least 120 ghost employees from the department after scrutiny was commissioned and the said appointments and transferrals couldn’t furnish their credentials, ARY News reported.

The list acquired by ARY News maintains the names of all the employees that were posted or transferred to in the local government department of Sindh who could not defend or even show up before the council to defend their questionable appointments.

According to the notification, these employees are now deemed suspended and ‘declared ineligible’ until they can prove their ‘genuineness of service profile’ before the committee overseeing the developments.

This is the complete list of these ghost employees:











Comments

comments