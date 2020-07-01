Sindh govt extends lockdown measures for 15 days

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended lockdown measures for 15 days besides releasing orders for further closure of educational institution, restaurants and wedding halls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial government extended coronavirus lockdown till July 15. A notification of the Sindh home department stated that lockdown will be implemented across the province till July 15. All wedding halls, educational institutions and restaurants will remain closed, whereas, home delivery services will be allowed to be continued till 11:00 pm. It further stated that shops will be closed after 7:00 pm.

The announcement of lockdown extension was rejected by Businessmen Group and demanded the provincial government to immediately withdraw the notification. Siraj Teli and Agha Shahab have protested the lockdown extension. They said that restaurants, wedding halls, beauty parlours and cinemas were closed for the last four months.

Teli demanded to allow all businesses for resuming activities under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier in the day, Sindh reported 2,139 fresh coronavirus cases across the province during the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 86,795 as the province conducted a total of 4,61,587 tests.

Shah said that 29 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 1,406.

Comments

comments