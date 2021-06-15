Sindh govt decides to launch low-cost housing project

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate low-income groups of society, the Sindh government has decided to launch an affordable housing project in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sindh government is all set to launch “Peoples Township Project”, an affordable housing scheme, worth Rs 9,420 million.

Under the project, the provincial government will construct 150,000 housing units for the poor across the province. The Sindh government will also provide plots of 120 square yards each in 23 districts of the province to the poor people.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, had presented the budget of the province for the next fiscal year 2021-22 on Tuesday amid ruckus from the opposition benches.

The total outlay of the budget for the province was estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing an increase of 19.1 percent from the previous year. The total receipts of the province for Financial Year 2021-22 were estimated at Rs.1.452 trillion as against a budget estimate of Rs.1.22 trillion for CFY, showing an overall increase of 19 percent.

During the budget speech, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that the development outlay for the budget is estimated at Rs329.032 billion, witnessing an increase of 41.3 percent from the previous year.

