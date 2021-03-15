Sindh has planted over one billion mangroves, says Bilawal Bhutto

HYDERABAD: People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that over one billion mangroves have been planted by the Sindh government in the province.

PPP leader was addressing a gathering on the occasion of planting, 100,000 saplings at a forest in Hyderabad in a day.

He lauded Sindh’s forest department for completing crucial projects with limited resources.

“It will help to fight the climate change as well as providing livelihood to people,” Bilawal further said.

Sindh’s Local Government and Forest Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah speaking on the occasion said that 100,000 saplings have been planted within a few hours. “We have determined to make Sindh green,” he said.

In a policy priority the government has decided to give priority to tree plantation.

“The government has now completed the revenue record of the forest lands in Sindh and retrieved forest lands, which were in possession of the influential people,” Nasir Shah said.

“Forests will be planted at the retrieved lands of the department,” he further said.

In a recent gathering in Karachi Nasir Shah had said that the forest department had launched various projects in the province, including Green Sindh, Urban Forest and Mangroves Project, on directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

