Sindh to promote matric, intermediate students failing in all subjects

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Sunday to promote matriculation and intermediate students failed in all subjects, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the Sindh minister said that the steering committee meeting has decided to promote all those students, who failed in more than 40 percent of subjects by giving them passing marks.

“No special examination will be held this year. Matric, intermediate who have failed will be given 33 percent passing marks for promotion into next class”, he added.

“Federal government had announced that students failed in 40 percent of subjects will be given passing marks, while the students who failed in more than 40 percent of subjects have to give the special examination. But, keeping in view the current situation, Sindh has decided to promote allow students including those who failed in more than 40% subjects,” he continued.

The education minister said that students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted without percentage while the grade 10 and 12 students will be promoted on the basis of the last years’ exams.

The provincial minister said that grade 9 and 11 students will get an additional 3% marks at the time of promotion to the next grade.

Earlier on May 14, the government announced to close educational institutes until July 15 while cancelling board exams until the end of this year.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that due to the ongoing crisis, the board examinations for the ninth grade to intermediate (12th grade) will not be held.

Later, the education minister announced to promote students of class 9-12 based on their performance of the previous year.

He said only those students will be promoted whose performance in previous exams will be satisfactory. He said a three percent increase has been made in previous results of those students based on statistical formulas.

The minister said that those students who failed in 40 percent of subjects will be given passing marks, while the students who failed in more than 40 percent of subjects have to give the special examination.

