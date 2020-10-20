Sindh Medical and Dental Council Bill on the anvil

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to establish Sindh Medical & Dental Council (SMDC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A draft of proposed law to constitute the Sindh Medical & Dental Council has been hammered out and the government will seek opinion from the provincial law department over the piece of the legislation, sources said.

The government will get the legislation be approved from the assembly within three months, sources said.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has confirmed the government’s move for constitution of SMDC.

The minister said that Sindh had expressed serious reservations over constitution of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). “Other provinces have also reservations over the PMC”, she added.

The parliament in September passed a legislation to replace Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) with the PMC as regulatory body for the medical sector.

President Dr Arif Alvi later signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill 2020 into a law.

The law was passed to help regulate the medical sector through the implementation of uniform standards to ensure the quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.

Comments

comments