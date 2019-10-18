Sindh Minister Awais Qadir Shah appears before NAB Sukkur

SUKKUR: Sindh’s Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Friday appeared at Sukkur office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

NAB has launched an inquiry of assets beyond known sources of income against Awais Qadir Shah.

The provincial minister from Sukkur appeared on a call up notice from the accountability bureau, the NAB sources said.

Sindh High Court had granted pre-arrest bail to Syed Awais Qadir Shah in September.

The bureau has handed over a list of questions to the Sindh minister and directed him to appear again before the NAB this month, the sources said.

The NAB has asked reply of 20 questions from the minister, according to sources.

The high court bench previous month approved the bail before arrest of the minister till October 16.

The court had also directed Awais Qadir Shah to extend cooperation to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the inquiry.

The minister in his plea told the high court that the accountability watchdog has launched an inquiry against former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and it has also launched an investigation against him and his family members.

Syed Khursheed Shah was arrested by the accountability bureau last month.

The NAB had also sought details of properties of Syed Awais Qadir Shah and his brother Syed Junaid Qadir Shah from concerned government authorities.

