Sindh minister gifts eight ambulances to basic health units

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho handed over eight ambulances to basic health facilities operating under the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) in the province on Wednesday.

The minister gave keys of the ambulances to medical officers and drivers of the health units at an Ambulance Distribution Ceremony here at the PPHI Sindh Head Office, according to a statement.

The ambulances will serve three main objectives, including free of cost transportation of pregnant women for delivery, mobility of children suffering from acute malnutrition and tending to road accidents.

Applauding efforts of PPHI Sindh, she announced to thrash out a well-integrated strategy to work together and make basic health facilities easily accessible to the underprivileged communities in the province.

She added the health department wants to develop a seamless referral process and these ambulances will definitely play a vital role in that.

Abdul Wahab Soomro, Chief Executive Officer of PPHI Sindh, said PPHI Sindh’s immediate focus is on reducing delayed patient mobility and transportation to and from a health facility which usually costs lives.

“We have mobilised additional resources to ensure that medical care is effectively accessible to everyone in need.”

