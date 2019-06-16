Sindh minister for livestock resigns to contest by-election

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi here on Sunday tendered his resignation to contest forthcoming by-election as covering candidate from NA-205 in Ghotki, ARY News reported.



A Sindh government spokesperson confirmed that Abdul Bari Pitafi tendered his resignation as he was a covering candidate of Muhammad Bakhsh Maher in Ghotki’s National Assembly constituency NA-205.

The fell vacant following the death of Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Sardar Ali Muhammed Khan Mahar. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the by-election in NA-205 would be held on July 18.

Earlier on June 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II. The polling on the seat would be held on July 18.

“The nomination papers can be obtained and submitted from June 12 to 14”, the ECP had said in its schedule. On June 15 final list of the candidates would be issued and scrutiny would be completed on June 18.

June 27 had been set by the ECP for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers, whereas election symbols would be allotted to the candidates on June 28, read the statement.

