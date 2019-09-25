Sindh ministers visit Korangi to review Karachi cleanliness drive

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Industries’ Minister Ikramullah Khan have paid a visit to the Korangi district of Karachi to review the ongoing cleanliness drive, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ministers reviewed the cleanliness measures being taken by the provincial government besides inaugurating the tree plantation campaign at Korangi Crossing.

While talking to media, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the provincial government will make Karachi an exemplary city with the support of its stakeholders.

He said that the provincial ministers are monitoring the cleanliness drive under the leadership of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The minister added that those running politics on garbage of the metropolis will face failure.

Earlier on Monday, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had visited various areas of Karachi to monitor the provincial government’s ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive.

According to the details, CM Murad along with provincial ministers and lawmakers reached Garden area of Karachi and inspected the cleanliness drive. On the occasion, he listen the issues being faced by the residents and ordered the concerned authorities to address the problems immediately.

The chief minister directed the concerned the deputy commissioner to set up garbage dump on a suitable place for the residents. He also directed the DC to lift the trash alongside the roads in the area.

Sources said that CM Murad constituted an 18-member monitoring committee review progress and supervise ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive. The sources further said that cabinet members have been given task to assists the cleanliness drive in the city.

