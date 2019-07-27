Sindh monsoon: PMD issues weather advisory

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued on Saturday weather advisory forecasting heavy rain with gusty winds across Sindh province from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Met dept conveyed the advisory to the administration of all the districts of the province, calling for precautionary measures in this regard.

It said the spell of monsoon rains will begin from Sunday and continue until Tuesday.

The weather department instructed that necessary steps be taken at hospitals across the province with cancellation of leaves of paramedics and other staff.

It said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to spread southern parts during next 24-36 hours.

Widespread rains with gusty winds are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, Karachi divisions, at isolated places in D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, D.I khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Kalat divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

