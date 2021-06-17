Sindh reports 605 more COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

KARACHI: At least 14 more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,306, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 605 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 605 new cases, 380 were detected in Karachi.

Earlier on June 14, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had addressed daily Covid briefing saying the province conceded fresh 479 Covid infections in the past 24-hour period while 13 patients died.

With fresh cases reported in the cut-off period that day, Sindh’s Covid tally had risen to 328,646, the CM said, adding that in the same period 643 have recovered from the infection as well. Total recoveries from the virus reached 300,089 according to him.

Separately, on the casualties, the toll with new 13 deaths that day had jumped to 5,256 in Sindh.

In the region-wise breakup of 479 cases today, Karachi accounted for 229 infections that make for 48 per cent of total reported cases.

