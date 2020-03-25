Sindh decides sharing N95 respirator masks with other provinces

KARACHI: The spokesperson to the Sindh government, Senate Murtaza Wahab, has said that the province will keep 200,000 N95 face masks received from China earlier today and distribute the remaining stock among other provinces to assist combating coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senator Murtaza Wahab confirmed in a Twitter message that the Sindh government has received 500,000 N95 masks from China today.

He added that the provincial government has decided to keep 200,000 masks and distribute the remaining masks among Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In another statement to media, Wahab paid tribute to the local administration and medical teams on behalf of the Sindh government.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff members are continuously working after risking their own lives for the medical treatment of coronavirus patients. He also praised services of the law enforcement agencies.

The spokesperson has once again appealed the citizens not to leave their home unnecessarily and cooperate with the personnel of police, Rangers and army during the lockdown. He added that the spread of COVID-19 has visibly reduced due to lockdown and further results will be received after complete social isolation.

Wahab said the Sindh government is standing alongside with its citizens during a difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan jumps to 1022 including 413 in Sindh, 310 in Punjab, 117 in Balochistan, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 80 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 20 in federal capital Islamabad, one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Eight patients have lost their lives due to the virus and 50 new cases were reported since Tuesday evening.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 440,359 and 19,753 deaths around the world. As many as 101,232 patients have recovered so far.

