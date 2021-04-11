Web Analytics
Sindh reports 376 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Sindh coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Sindh on Sunday reported 376 new cases and one death by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation in the province said that 376 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours when 9404 tests were conducted.

In a day, one more patient died by coronavirus in the province, increasing the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in Sindh to 4,530.

In last 24 hours, 154 patients have recovered from the virus, the chief minister said.

“Most of the Covid-19 cases, 206, from total 376 in province, were reported in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

The novel coronavirus has claimed 114 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 15,443.

Read More: Pakistan records 114 coronavirus deaths, 5,050 infections in past 24 hours

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 114 more lives and 5,050 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.96 per cent.

