Sindh reports 376 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh on Sunday reported 376 new cases and one death by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation in the province said that 376 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours when 9404 tests were conducted.

In a day, one more patient died by coronavirus in the province, increasing the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in Sindh to 4,530.

In last 24 hours, 154 patients have recovered from the virus, the chief minister said.

“Most of the Covid-19 cases, 206, from total 376 in province, were reported in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

The novel coronavirus has claimed 114 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 15,443.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 114 more lives and 5,050 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,078 and the positivity rate stood at 10.96 per cent.

