Sindh sees 321 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 321 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours in Sindh, pushing the provincial tally of conformed cases to 133,947, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the number of deaths from the virus reached 2,460 with the death of one more person today in the province.

“Currently, 3,080 patients are under treatment, of them 24 are on ventilators,” he added.

The chief minister said that 168 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 128,407.

Earlier on September 13, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that two more people had died from novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the overall death toll to 2445.

CM Murad in a daily Covid-19 situation had said that 204 more people infected with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 132,084.

He had maintained that 14,914 samples were tested that day , which detected 204 cases of COVID-19. Overall 10,33,169 tests had been conducted in the province since the first case emerged in the province in February.

