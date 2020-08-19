Sindh reports 317 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed seven more lives and infected at least 317 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that seven more people died from the COVID-19 during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,342.

The chief minister said that 317 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 127,060.

“Currently, 4,225 patients are under treatment, of them 234 are in critical condition, and 37 on ventilators,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that 252 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 120,493.

Read More: 318 more people test positive for coronavirus in Sindh, five die

Earlier on August 18, a total of 318 more people had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the province to 126,743.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation had said as many as 8,094 samples were tested during this period, out of which 318 turned out to be positive.

Five more coronavirus-related deaths had been reported during the previous 24 hours, he said, adding this has brought the number of deaths from the disease to 2,336.

Comments

comments