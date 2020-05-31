Sindh sees 885 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths in past 24 hours

KARACHI: 885 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 28,245 across the province.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 885 new infections were detected when 4,100 tests were conducted. Sixteen more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities 481 in the province, he added.

صوبے کے 885 کیسز میں سے کراچی کے 617 نئے کیسز ہیں ؛ وزیراعلیٰ سندھ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) May 31, 2020

A total of 180,803 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM disclosed.

He said 334 patients are in critical condition, of them 62 are on ventilators. 553 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 13,810.

CM Murad Ali Shah said a total of 13,954 coronavirus positive patients are under treatment, of whom, 12,773 are in home isolation, 108 at isolation centres and 1,073 at various hospitals.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 617 out of the 885 new infections, adding district East saw 184 new cases, Malir 46, district South 146, district Central 127, Korangi 72, and West 42.

He said Sukkur recorded 37 new cases, Khairpur 34, Ghotki 27, Hyderabad 25, Larkana 24, Jacobabad 24, Shikarpur 16, Jamshoro 8, Sanghar 8, and Mirpurkhas 5.

