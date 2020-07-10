Sindh reports 1,468 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that 1,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 102,368, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 36 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,713.

The chief minister said that 41,490 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the province, including 400 at isolation centres and 39,859 at their homes.

He maintained that 1,231 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the hospitals and out of the patients, 1,069 are in critical condition. The chief minister said that 113 patients are on ventilators.

Sindh CM said that 592 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 59,165 in the province.

Read More: Sindh’s coronavirus infections surpass 100,000, death toll at 1677

Earlier on July 9, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 1,538 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 40 associated deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 100,900 and fatalities to 1677.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation had said that as many as 9,860 samples had been tested for the presence of the highly contagious disease over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 543,400 tests had been conducted in the province so far.

Comments

comments