Sindh reports 18 deaths, 1411 new COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation said that 18 more patients of coronavirus died overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,909.

CM Murad said that 1411 new cases emerged when 19,149 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

He added that so far 3,934,264 tests have been conducted against which 308,101 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.2 percent or 280,997 patients have recovered, including 830 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 22,195 patients were under treatment, of them 21,299 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 881 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 844 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1411 new cases, 780 have been detected from Karachi, including 257 from South, 247 East, 114 Central, 77 Malir, 68 Korangi and 17 West.

Hyderabad reported 129 cases, Jamshoro 40, Sukkur 38, Sanghar 36, Ghotki 35, Shaheed Benazirabad 27, Kashmore 26, Sujawal 24, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan 23 each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur 22 each, Larkana 21, Badin and Umerkot 20 each, Dadu 19, Matiari 18, Nausheroferoze 15, Thatta 13, Khairpur 12, Tando Allahyar 9, Kamber 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Separately, the Sindh government today decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks amid a spike in virus cases with shops to remain open until 6:00 pm.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by all stakeholders.

It was decided to extend COVID restrictions in the province for another two weeks with the imposition of a ban on tourist spots including Seaview, Hawks Bay, amusement parks, and other such places.

