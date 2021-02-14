Sindh reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

KARACHI: At least seven more patients of the COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, taking the total death toll to 4,219 in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sharing the statistics of COVID-19 cases, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 251 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the same period.

He maintained that 327 more patients recuperated from the disease overnight in the province.

Earlier on February 11, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had shared the daily provincial Covid stats noting a jump of 423 cases in the past 24-hour span while 12 new deaths.

With new deaths reported that day, the total tally of fatalities had reached 4,183 across Sindh, but on the upside, he added 430 infected cases recovered as well.

The total number of recoveries from the pandemic stood at 229,645, he had added.

