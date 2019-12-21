Sindh nominates two ATCs to hear terror financing cases

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department has notified the two anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) that will hear the terror financing related cases, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Provincial home department has made a key progress regarding hearing of the cases about financial assistance to terrorists, sources said.

After consultation with the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, the home department has issued a notification about regular hearing of the terror financing cases by the two anti-terrorism courts in the province, sources said.

ATC II and XVI will hear the terror financing cases on daily basis, according to the notification.

All cases of the financial assistance to terrorists across the province will be transferred from other courts to the nominated ATCs.

The home department’s notification has been received by the concerned courts.

The decision will help to curb financial assistance to terrorists, one of the key conditions set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to remove Pakistan’s name from its grey list.

According to sources, Pakistan has made tangible progress to get its name out of the FATF grey list.

Comments

comments