Sindh notifies extended business hours with mandatory vaccination

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department on Monday notified that the businesses will remain open in the province till 08:00 in the evening, ARY News reported.

The businesses will remain closed in Karachi on Friday and Sunday, according to the government notification. “Corona vaccination will be mandatory for all those working at shops and markets,” the home department announced.

In an order issued regarding the corona SOPs, provincial home department announced to keep the marriage halls closed in Sindh. The government, however, allowed upto 150 guests in outdoor marriage functions.

All educational institutions from 9th class to 12th will be opened from Monday (today).

While announcing to ease out the restrictions, the restaurants allowed the outdoor dining and take-away service open until 12:00 in midnight with condition to maintain social distancing.

Bakeries and milk shops have been allowed to remain open till 12:00 in midnight.

The ban on Gyms and indoor games will be continued, as the shrines, cinemas, theatres and the parks.

The government and private offices have been allowed 50 percent attendance.

The inter-provincial transport will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The restrictions will remain intact at the hotspots of coronavirus, the home department maintained.

A meeting of Sindh Corona Task Force on Sunday decided new SOPs for the province to ease out restrictions.

Presiding over the meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that vaccination will be compulsory for all working members at shops and markets. The vaccination certificates of the staff of all shops will be inspected after 15 days.

He also urged the business community to get themselves vaccinated and follow SOPs to contain the virus spread.

