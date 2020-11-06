Sindh notifies strict coronavirus restrictions

KARACHI: After a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the province, the Sindh government has imposed more restrictions in compliance with the decisions taken by the NCOC on November 3.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, wearing a face mask has been declared mandatory for every citizen. The people have been directed to frequently use hand sanitizers to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Strict adherence to SOPs has been directed at religious places, shopkeepers, markets, shopping centres. Social distancing should be ensured.

Public transporters are directed not to take more than 1/3 passengers and ensure social distancing.

Meanwhile, the government has banned calling employees aged more than 55 years to the office. Only mandatory staff would be called to the office.

Read more: DC seals restaurants, shops violating Covid-19 SOPs in Karachi’s South

The factory owners have been also directed to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs.

Sindh home department has directed the DCs and the ACs to ensure implementation of the SOPs in their respective areas and strict action should be taken against the violators.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly increasing in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Comments

comments