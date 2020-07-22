Sindh decides introducing retro-reflective number plates by November

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved the introduction of advanced number plates of motor vehicles with security features by November, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the concerned authorities to introduce the camera-readable number plates by November. The cabinet members have also approved the contract for the manufacturing of the advanced registration plates.

The chief minister also ordered to set a low rate for the registration plates in order to avoid increasing financial burden on the customers.

The decision was taken by the provincial cabinet after getting a briefing by the officials of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. The officials briefed that retro-reflective sheets will be used in the number plates.

During the briefing, the officials detailed that over 7.2 million vehicles were registered till June 30 – 2020 including motorcycles and non-commercial cars.

The private vehicles will be installed with white-coloured registration plates, whereas, the green-coloured plates will be issued to the government vehicles.

In October last year, the Excise Department of Sindh had decided to introduce new, technologically advanced number plates for vehicles and motorbikes with Ajrak logos by the year 2020.

As per details, the secretary excise department had ordered the manufacturing of such number plates, installed with chips and Ajrak logos, for 300,000 vehicles and motorbikes in the first phase.

The modern number plates would be scanned and give all details about the vehicle including its owner. Those stealing vehicles will also be caught by this initiative.

