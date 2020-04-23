Sindh to again observe complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3pm today

KARACHI: In an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Sindh government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3 p.m. today (Friday), ARY News reported.

Public or religious gatherings or congregations and unnecessary movement of the citizens will be strictly banned during the complete lockdown.

Talking to journalist, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah urged the people to cooperate with the government in fight against the pandemic. He asked the people to follow the safety instructions issued by the government to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Earlier on April 10, Sindh would be under complete lockdown today (Friday) from 12 noon to 3:00pm as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three hours will be imposed that day during the timings of Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals.

The department had also warned strict action against the persons involved in the violation of the restrictions.

