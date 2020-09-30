Sindh opposition leader Naqvi reveals reasons behind resignation

KARACHI: Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Firdous Shamim Naqvi revealed on Wednesday his motives for resigning from the post, ARY News reported.

He said the day he gave his remarks on the Sui Southern Gas Company was the day he apologized for his transgression and tendered his resignation.

Naqvi said his resignation is with the party chairman and he is a loyal party worker. It is up to him to accept it or reject it for that matter.

While he said he tendered his resignation acknowledging his mistake. Firdous noted that since Karachi people voted for his party and that PTI must deliver on its promises.

Naqvi said the gas and electricity crises in the metropolitan must be addressed.

It is pertinent to note that PTI demanded his resignation, which, according to party sources, was on the lines that he did not perform as expected as provincial opposition leader.

The sources added that his controversial remarks recently also created setbacks while other PTI Sindh Members Provincial Assembly were annoyed with Naqvi’s harsh and condescending attitude.

The sources claimed that it was the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan himself to demand his resignation and said that once his resignation is approved, he will be replaced with some other MPA as opposition leader.

READ: PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi submits resignation to Sindh governor

Earlier today, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail confirmed in a statement that Firdous Shamim Naqvi submitted his resignation on ‘moral ground’. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far taken no decision regarding his Naqvi’s resignation.

He added that Naqvi had apologised in a Twitter message over his statement outside the office of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) office on September 18. However, the decision for approving the resignation of Naqvi is yet to be made, he added.

