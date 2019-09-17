Ijaz Shah assures Sindh parliamentary delegation about transparent probe into Ghotki incident

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation of representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Sindh called on Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Sindh chapter Parliamentary delegation expressed concern over the Ghotki issue and demanded probe into the incident.

Interior minister assured Sindh chapter Parliamentary delegation about a transparent investigation into the Ghotki incident.

PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar was also present during the meeting.

Law and order of Ghotki and surrounding areas deteriorated on Sunday as people in large numbers took to the streets to protest against an alleged incident of blasphemy.

