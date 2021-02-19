KASHMORE: The Sindh police have claimed earlier Friday they made an arrest of prime suspect Murtaza Chandio wanted in triple murder of Advocate Umme Rubab’s family after a coordinated raid in Kashmore, ARY News reported.

Chandio had prize money of Rs1 million set by the police after the court hearing the case reprimanded the police for lethargy and failure to produce the accused before the court.

This is a second such arrest as the police claimed last November to have arrested another prime suspect allegedly involved in the murder of three family members of Advocate Chandio.

According to police sources, the Sukkur police conducted a raid near Kashmore and arrested the prime accused Zulfikar Chandio, who had killed father, grandfather, and paternal uncle of Umme Rubab Chandio back in 2018.

On September 17, a bench of the Supreme Court hearing the case had ordered the police to arrest the absconding accused in Mehar triple murder case within a week.

On October 29, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar paid a visit in Mehar and met with the bereaved Chandio family. He had assured the family of the provision of justice and showed displeasure over the non-arrest of the accused.

It is pertinent to note that Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Umm-e-Rubab is pursuing the case of her slain family members by herself.

The case was highlighted last year when a video of a barefooted Umm-e-Rubab walking out from the court went viral on social media.

Rubab revealed that the decision to attend the court proceeding with bare feet was a sign of protest against the justice system, “which is not deemed fair and impartial in many instances,” claimed Rubab.

She had blamed the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) for protecting the killers of her family- two former PPP MPAs.

