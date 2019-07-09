Web Analytics
In a first, Sindh police prepares black booklet of criminals

KARACHI: For the first time in its history, Sindh Police has prepared a black booklet of highly dangerous criminals involved in serious crimes.   

As per details, the booklet was prepared on the direction of Inspector General of Police Dr. Kaleem Imam.

The spokesperson of Sindh Police said all details related to most wanted criminals are cited in the black booklet.

As the booklet carries the entire criminal record, it would greatly assist police officers across Sindh and none of the criminals would be able to go into hiding in another city or area.

The booklet has information about the criminals of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Larkana. The pictures of criminals are also issued in the black booklet.

After Punjab police, Sindh is the first one to have such a booklet of criminals.

 

