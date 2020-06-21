48 more police officials contract COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The number of COVID-19 infections among police personnel has reached 1,022 in Sindh as 48 new cases reported on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the Sindh Police confirmed that 48 new cases of coronavirus have emerged including 739 personnel who are currently under treatment in the province. He added that 13 officials have martyred after contracting coronavirus while performing duties. The martyred officials include 11 from Karachi and two from Hyderabad city.

Sindh reported 2275 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after 13,890 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a media briefing said that the total number of infections across the province has reached to 69,628 as the province conducted total 3,78,849 tests.

Shah said that 41 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province increasing death toll from COVID-19 to 1089.

The chief minister said that 32,261 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Sindh including 30,705 have been quarantined at homes and 48 at isolation centres.

Moreover, 1508 patients have been admitted at different hospitals in the province and 718 of them were in critical condition and 117 are on ventilators.

