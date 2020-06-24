Cop held hours after ‘passing CSS exam to become police officer’

In a turn of events, a policeman in the Sindh province was arrested soon after reports of him successfully passing CSS examination to become an officer in the same department went viral, ARY NEWS reported.

A report attributed to an international news outlet divulged the details saying that it all started when the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Pano Aqil police station, Mushtaq Jatoi, posted an image of his sub-ordinate cop Shahrukh Kalhoro on Facebook.

He claimed in the post saying: “This is the talent of Sindh police that a Constable Shahrukh Kalhoro is appointed ASP [Assistant Superintendent of Police].”

The Facebook post was carried by a local Sindhi media channel that claimed that they have approached the SHO, who confirmed that his gunman has now become a police officer of the Sindh police.

A welcome party was held in his honour at the police station, where he received congratulations from his mates and superiors over the success, the SHO confirmed to the news outlet. “Shahrukh is allowed to leave for his home before resuming his new duties,” he said.

However, a twist came in the story, when it was found that the Federal Public Service Commission’s list of successful CSS candidates, carried the name of a person, Sharukh, at 78th number without mentioning his caste.

As soon as the post went viral on social media, another person emerged bringing clarity on the matter.

He wrote: “My name is Shahrukh Sheikh and I hail from Pano Aqil and have been allocated a PSP cadre after successfully clearing the CSS examination.”

“I passed my CSS examination in 2019 after completing graduation from LUMS in 2018,” he said while denying that he was a police constable and his name is Shahrukh Kalhoro.

Shahrukh Sheikh later approached SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon, who suspended the SHO Pano Aqil and ordered the arrest of the constable under quarter guard punishment.

