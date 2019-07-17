Sindh minister admits political interference in education department

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Education Sardar Shah admitted the political interference in the education department of Sindh.

During the question hour in the Sindh Assembly, the provincial minister disclosed that members of the house meddle in the appointments and transfers of teachers.

“Politicians say that he is my voter so transfer him,” Shah revealed.

The inter-district transfer of Grade-14 teachers is restricted in Sindh, the minister told adding that teachers are in surplus of thousands while in villages none of them wants to teach.

He said teachers of rural schools get themselves transferred to urban schools, and due to the shortage of teachers, students leave schools in villages.

“We have decided to give postings on the basis of domiciles of teachers,” the Sindh minister informed the assembly session.

