Sindh power plant makes medical oxygen amid surge in Covid cases

KARACHI: In a bid to meet the demand of medical oxygen amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, a Sindh power plant has carried out a successful experiment of making the life-saving gas, ARY News reported.

A meeting headed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was told that the life-saving oxygen gas was being made at Jamshoro power plant. All the stages of oxygen preparation and testing have been completed successfully, the meeting was told.

Sindh will become the first province that would provide medical oxygen prepared at a power plant to the hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in its report declared the oxygen fit for medical use. He maintained that the power companies can produce oxygen gas by the process of electrolysis.

The chief minister said that his government will support and encourage the power plant in producing life-saving gas.

Read More:Steel Mill oxygen plant could be made operational in three months: CM Sindh

Earlier on May 4, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced that the oxygen plant at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) could be made operational in three months with an amount of Rs 1 billion.

The chief minister during his meeting with renowned doctors in the province for devising a strategy on COVID situation had said that the provincial government will look into the oxygen plant.

“We are ready to spend Rs1 billion for making the Steel Mill oxygen plant operational,” he had said adding that with rising COVID cases, the country especially the province would need oxygen supplies.

Comments

comments