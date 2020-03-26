Sindh govt fully prepared to deal with coronavirus emergency situation: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the provincial government is fully prepared to deal with coronavirus emergency situation, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh government is prepared to handle 25,000 to 30,000 coronavirus patients.

He maintained that it is a wrong perception that coronavirus will vanish after the lockdown, adding that it is a part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Talking about his health, the minister said that he has not shown any symptoms of the infection as yet, adding that he is fulfilling his responsibilities from quarantine at home.

He said that his family members and colleagues have tested negative for coronavirus.

Earlier on March 23, in a shocking development, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video message on Twitter, he had said he took a test for the covornavirus yesterday which had been declared positive.

Saeed Ghani had said he had not shown any symptoms of the infection as yet. “I don’t have cough, flu, fever or any pain.” He had said that he had decided to put himself in quarantine at his house for 14 days and assured that he will continue fulfilling his responsibilities from home.

