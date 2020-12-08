Sindh govt decides to procure 9mm pistols for security forces

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to purchase a consignment of over 7,000 9mm pistols for security officials amid growing security challenges, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Home Department has prepared a summary for the purchase of the pistols and after approval from the Sindh Cabinet, the government will buy 7,000 9mm pistols

As per details, the 7,000 9mm pistols will be given to patrolling and street crime forces deployed in the province.

On the other hand, the Sindh government on Wednesday made some high-level changes in the provincial law enforcement apparatus with a major reshuffle of key officers in the police department.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, at least 11 senior superintendents of police (SSPs), two superintendents of police (SPs) and four additional inspector-generals were transferred and posted by the Sindh IG.

The major transfers in the ranks of SSPs include Abdul Salam as SSP Hyderabad, Adeel Chandio as SSP Security Special Branch, Sarfraz Nawaz as SSP City, Karachi, Ghulam Murtaza as SSP District Central, Karachi, Suhai Aziz Talpur as SSP West, Karachi and Grade-18 officer Zubair Nazeer was transferred and posted as SSP South, Karachi.

