Sindh to procure fire engines, snorkels for local bodies

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister has directed the local government department to expedite procuring fire engines, snorkels and other machinery and equipment for the local bodies of the province.

According to a state radio report CM Murad Ali Shah in a meeting said that the provincial government has decided to provide snorkels to all divisional headquarters, and fire engines, garbage trucks, trash compactors and tractor trolleys to the municipal committees and towns.

The provincial administration has floated a proposal to purchase 89 fire engines, 15 snorkels and a large number of garbage trucks, trash compactors and tractor trolleys for around Rs four billion. The government has allocated Rs1.5 billion for the ongoing financial year.

He said in the first phase snorkels will be provided to Hyderabad Municipal corporation, Qasimabad municipal committee, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas and Larkana Divisional Headquarters and in the second phase these will be provided in district headquarters.

Local bodies minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah informed the meeting that tenders have been published for the purchase of required machinery.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the department to issue strict directives to all provincial local bodies to ensure proper cleanliness of their respective roads and streets.

